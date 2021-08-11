Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,800 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

NYSE NSC opened at $259.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

