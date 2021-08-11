Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 4,100 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,605,000 after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $129.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $130.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

