Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $1,797,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

