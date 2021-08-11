Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 51.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 181,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 46.45 ($0.61) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.98. The firm has a market cap of £32.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

