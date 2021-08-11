Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.30. The stock had a trading volume of 887,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,802. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

