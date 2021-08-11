London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Raised to GBX 8,890 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,078 ($118.60).

LSEG opened at GBX 7,850 ($102.56) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,727.49. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

