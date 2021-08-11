London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Raised to GBX 8,890 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,078 ($118.60).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

LSEG opened at GBX 7,850 ($102.56) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,727.49. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.