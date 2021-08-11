Longeveron (LGVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:LGVN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 9.10.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

