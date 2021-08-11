Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, IDAX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00150929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00157176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.43 or 0.99684306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00854738 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

