Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

MDGL traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,212. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,654,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

