Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $170.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $83.59 and last traded at $84.66, with a volume of 60280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.24.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.59 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

