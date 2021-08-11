Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MGNI. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of MGNI opened at $32.80 on Monday. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 328.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,226 shares of company stock worth $7,387,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnite by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

