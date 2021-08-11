Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,657 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

