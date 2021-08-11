MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,466 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Farfetch worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616,770 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $251,804,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $153,758,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $148,178,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.