MAI Capital Management Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

