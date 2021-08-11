MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 270.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

PANW opened at $377.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

