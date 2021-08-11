MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,606 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

