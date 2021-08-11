MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,525.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,452.19. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

