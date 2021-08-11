MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 35.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

