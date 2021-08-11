Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.14.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

MFC traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$49.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at C$138,897.95. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

