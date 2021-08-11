Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.96

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.60. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 68,638 shares traded.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 408,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

