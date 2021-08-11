Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,259 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,172% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

