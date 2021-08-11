Markforged Holding Corporation Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Markforged in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

MKFG stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

About Markforged

