Markforged (MKFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MKFG opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Markforged has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

