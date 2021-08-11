Marks Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marks Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.6% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

