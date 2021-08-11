Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 44,550 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin J. Vanderploeg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. 478,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,628. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $140.54. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $46,396,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

