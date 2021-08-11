Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 36,072 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,268 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,072 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

