Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 6.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 47.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $324,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $91.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

