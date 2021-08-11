Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

