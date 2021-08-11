Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.68. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $192.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

