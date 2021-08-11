MasTec Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,857 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,035% compared to the average daily volume of 516 put options.

MasTec stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MasTec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MasTec by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

