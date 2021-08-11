Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter. Maxeon Solar Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. On average, analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $576.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

