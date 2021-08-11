Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.94.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at $251,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 235,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.