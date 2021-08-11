Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.94.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at $251,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 235,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

