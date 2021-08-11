McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.