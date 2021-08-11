MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Raised to $37.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. upped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

MD stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,875 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $23,681,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at $15,254,000.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

