MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Achieves $35.92 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $35.92 million and $19,878.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 3,503.8% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00152043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00155281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,661.45 or 0.99902164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.31 or 0.00859213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

