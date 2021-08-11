Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mercury’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Pandemic-related modernization delays, changes in administration and customer execution issues are likely to continue impacting the company’s organic revenue growth in the near-term. Moreover, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability. Increased investments to expand business might weigh on bottom-line results. However, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing it with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

