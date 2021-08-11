Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce sales of $8.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Mesoblast reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.33 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MESO. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $975.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

