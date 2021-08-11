MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MetLife in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

