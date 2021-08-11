Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Metro (TSE:MRU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$61.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.89.

Shares of MRU traded down C$2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$62.08. 301,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,839. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.76. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

