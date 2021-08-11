Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert F. Spoerry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,515.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,406.01. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,535.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

