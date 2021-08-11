Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert F. Spoerry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.
Shares of MTD opened at $1,515.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,406.01. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,535.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.