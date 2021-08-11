Michael C. Jonas Sells 14,085 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 14,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $239,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael C. Jonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $248,283.47.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zedge in the first quarter worth $402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zedge by 168.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 310.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

