Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,679,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

