Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,702. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

