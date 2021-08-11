Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Middlesex Water has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.31.
In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,702. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
Featured Story: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.