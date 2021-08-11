Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of MSBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,065. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $562.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

