Millennium Management LLC Acquires 4,421 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of CATY opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

