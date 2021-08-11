Millennium Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 2,412.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

