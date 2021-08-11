Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,258 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arconic worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $2,211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 132.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $1,972,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

