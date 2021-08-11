Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 361,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,449,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of SPTKU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

