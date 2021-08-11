Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $810,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

