Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $58.67, but opened at $56.40. Mimecast shares last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 538 shares.

Specifically, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $810,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,983,307. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

